Browning has enhanced its flashlight offerings with USB rechargeable lights and power stations. The High Noon USB Rechargeable Spotlight features 50 to 915 lumens, is waterproof and submersible to 3 feet for 30 minutes and floats. The Crossfire 1AA USB Rechargeable Flashlight has 102 to 300 lumens and can last up to 2 and 18 hours depending on the setting.

