Calling B.S. On Anti-Gun Rhetoric

Politifact, working with the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, recently did something that gun owners have been trying to accomplish for several years: It let the air out of some perennial arguments by gun control proponents that have been floating around without much challenge from the dominant media.

For example, when the Giffords PAC, a political action committee named for former Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle “Gabby” Giffords — who survived an assassination attempt in Tucson in 2011 — claimed that House Speaker Paul Ryan “has blocked all action to strengthen our gun laws,” Politifact called foul.

“Mostly false” was the rating that this assertion earned. While several gun control proposals didn’t get any traction on Capitol Hill, Politifact observed, “It’s clear that Ryan did not move to bring those measures to the floor. But that’s not the same as Ryan himself blocking the measures. Also, a bill that would strengthen background checks did pass the House.”

When a Wisconsin-educated broadcast journalist asserted that, “In the rest of the world, there have been 18 school shootings in the last twenty years. In the U.S., there have been 18 school shootings since January 1,” Politifact did some checking. It rated the remark “mostly false.”

“By one count widely cited in the news media,” Politifact said, “there had been 18 incidents at that time in which shots were fired inside or outside of a school or university building in the United States so far in 2018. But only three involved a mass shooting. And the count included two suicides, three accidental shootings and nine incidents in which there were no fatalities or injuries. As for the rest of the world, an expert relied on by the New York Times for gun violence statistics told us there is no way to know how many school shootings — using the definition Greenfield relied on — have occurred outside of the United States over the past 20 years.”

Coincidentally, Politifact isn’t the only source to challenge some of these anti-gun allegations. Seattle radio talkmeister Dori Monson at KIRO-FM called a CNN report about these shootings “fake news.” One of these incidents was a police officer who negligently discharged his sidearm into the ceiling during a class on — are you ready for this? — gun safety.

Another of these incidents involved two kids and a BB gun, Monson discovered.

In a third example, Democrat Gov. Steve Bullock of Montana stated, “A quarter of our guns are sold outside of the background checks.” Politifact’s judgment: “Mostly false.”

“The latest study that surveyed gun owners on the topic found that, among gun owners who had acquired a gun in some way within the previous two years, 22 percent had done so without a background check,” Politifact reported. “But that took into account people who acquired guns either by purchasing them, or by simply receiving them, for example as a gift. Among those surveyed who had purchased a gun within the previous two years, only 13 percent said they had done so without a background check.”

This background check myth has been floating around in one form or another for some years. When former President Barack Obama repeatedly claimed that 40 percent of all gun purchases don’t involve a background check, the Washington Post Fact Checker took him to task. The claim earned Obama three “Pinocchios,” which is about the same as calling this a big fib.

Sometimes Politifact finds some truth out there. When U.S. sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Wisconsin Democrat, claimed that 97 percent of gun owners support “universal background checks,” Politifact decided that was “mostly true.”

But here’s how Politifact explained it: “Her claim accurately cited a figure in the latest national poll, but it applied to households in which there was a gun, not to gun owners per se.”

Some Physicians To Push AMA On Gun Control

Forbes recently reported that the upcoming Chicago meeting of the American Medical Association might become a political headache that two aspirins won’t cure.

The AMA House of Delegates will reportedly “consider nearly a dozen proposals on gun control and public safety,” the magazine revealed. Among the proposals is a ban on the sale of “bump stocks,” a ban on so-called “assault rifles” and full capacity magazines, stronger background checks and raising the age to purchase a semi-auto rifle to 21.

The AMA meets June 9-13 in the Windy City, where the gun control proposals might fall on deaf ears, especially on the South Side, where the violence and resulting body count suggests that tough gun laws haven’t worked.

AMA President Dr. David O. Barbe reportedly declared that, “Gun violence in America today is a public health crisis, one that requires a comprehensive and far-reaching solution.”

But who says doctors have a solution? Call us when you’ve got a cure for the common cold.

Knife Versus Gun: Guess Who Lost

If somebody starts a training school for would-be robbers, the very first lesson should focus on the consequences of bringing a knife to a gunfight.

The Boston Herald recently reported about the misfortune of a man identified as Juan Ahorrio. He allegedly attempted to rob a Worcester grocery store but made the near-fatal error of trying the caper when an armed store clerk was on the job.

When the suspect walked into the No Name grocery store, he was carrying a large knife, the newspaper detailed. He stepped behind a female customer, wrapped his arm around her neck with knife in hand.

But the store clerk, who was licensed to carry (until the cops took it as part of the investigation), shot the suspect and pursued him outside and ordered him to the ground. A passing EMS crew spotted him lying on the ground and stopped to treat his wounds while the clerk had gone inside to check on his customers.

The newspaper said he faces charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and armed assault with attempt to rob. It’s still not a crime in Massachusetts to bring a knife to a gunfight, but presumably they’re working on it.

