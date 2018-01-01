Cannon Edge Personal Safe

The EDGE PERSONAL SAFE and EDGE MINI PERSONAL SAFE from Cannon Safe feature two active locking bolts and a dual-alarm system to prevent unauthorized access. Internal hinges offer additional pry-protection. Both models have a programmable twist-to-open digital lock and are pre-drilled with hardware for mounting. Each safe is constructed with thick steel plates, a soft interior lining and is available in five color options: black, green, orange, yellow or blue. The EDGE Personal Safe measures 9.06 x 16.93 x 13.78 inches. The EDGE Mini measures 9.8 x 13.8 x 11.02 inches.

(800) 242-1055

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/cannon-safe-inc