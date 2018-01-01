Canyon Cooler BackPack

The Quest 25-Quart Soft-Sided Backpack by Canyon Coolers has been redesigned for enhanced function, durability and ruggedness. On the outside, raft-grade 800 denier PVC shell resists tears and scratches while AirCore insulation lining on the inside keeps ice intact for days. Tie-downs and lashing points offer easy access to gear and hands-free traveling. The Quest comes in two new colors: sage and Arctic White. It also features a mesh hip pocket and a water-resistant zippered stow area for extra storage. The backpack measures 20H x 12W x 10D inches.

Canyon Cooler

(866) 558-3267

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/canyon-cooler