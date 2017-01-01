Carl Zeiss Terra Ed

Carl Zeiss Sports Optics introduces the new Terra ED color binoculars in four sizes for a variety of uses: 8×32, 10×32, 8×42 and 10×42. Each model boasts multi-coated lenses for bright and clear viewing — even in low light conditions. Terra ED binoculars are built to handle rugged terrain and harsh conditions yet offer comfortable ergonomics and robust, lightweight and waterproof construction. These binoculars achieve a 5.25-ft. close focus and a generous wide field of view. They’re available in black and grey, or by special order in green and brown for most models.

(800) 441-3005

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/carl-zeiss-sports-optics