Century Arms TP9 SF Elite

Canik USA introduces its newest 9mm semi-auto, the TP9 SF Elite. Features include dovetail sight cuts, Warren tactical sights with red and green fiber optic front sight, loaded chamber indicator and striker status indicator. It has an overall length of 7.25 inches and weighs 1.68 lbs. unloaded. The TP9 SF Elite is finished in Tungsten grey Cerakote and includes two 15-round magazines, a poly holster, paddle/belt attachment and interchangeable backstraps.

