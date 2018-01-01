Century Arms TP9SF Elite

The TP9SF Elite by Canik is chambered in 9mm Luger and comes with industry standard dovetail sight cuts compatible with many aftermarket sights. The semi-auto pistol features forward slide serrations, a loaded chamber indicator, striker status indicator, reversible magazine catch and improved single action trigger. Warren tactical sights with a red and green fiber optic front sight and Mil-Std 1913 Picatinny rail round out the highlights. The match grade barrel is 4.19 inches in length and weight is 1.77 lbs. unloaded. It comes with two 15-round magazines, poly holster, paddle/belt attachment, interchangeable backstraps and cleaning rod and brush.

Two model variations are also available: the TP9SFL and TP9SFx.

