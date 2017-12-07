Christmas Wishes To One And All

By Dave Workman

Workman keeps the Christmas fires burning, and hopes you do, too!

We’ve almost made it through another year, and it has been a remarkable 12 months, with a new president naming — as promised on the campaign trail — a solid conservative to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the sad passing of Antonin Scalia.

Trump has also been appointing decent judges to the lower federal courts, where most case law is created. The high court hardly reviews all cases submitted, but cases where there are conflicting opinions among the various federal court circuits often require the Supremes to sort out those conflicts.

On the horizon is a certain battle over concealed carry reciprocity in the U.S. Senate, and with state legislatures convening early in the New Year, watch out for new gun control initiatives in the states. Gun prohibitionists will be exploiting the massacres in Las Vegas and Sutherland Springs, Texas.

All of this is for the weeks and months ahead. This is the season for reflection, recollection and planning. The annual Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade (SHOT) Show is only a few weeks away. There will be lots of new guns and gear that you’ll undoubtedly read about in various publications, including American Handgunner.

Christmas is a special time of year for shooters, new and experienced, young and old. A tradition in many homes is for a new gun, some ammunition, shooting gear or accessories to be under the Yule Tree. It’s special for me for another reason. It’s my birthday.

That said, please accept this column’s sincere wishes for warm family gatherings, good cheer with friends and thanks for reading.

A Case Of The Really W-R-O-N-G Address

There’s a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of three masked morons who picked the wrong home in North Carolina to break into.

According to published reports, this particular home belongs to NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Childress, who also happens to be First Vice President of the National Rifle Association. You bet he had a gun, and he reportedly used it, firing several shots at the trio. Presumably they were faster on their feet than a Daytona stock car.

This caper happened this past Sunday evening and published reports said Childress faces no charges because he was defending his home.

WXII reported that Childress apparently told sheriff’s deputies that the reason he and his wife “were here today was because of God and the Second Amendment.”

NSSF: ‘What FixNICS Does… And Doesn’t Do’

When the House recently passed H.R. 38, the national concealed carry reciprocity bill into which was combined legislation aimed at improving the National Instant Check System (NICS), it didn’t take long for social media to light up with all sorts of predictions about what the NICS language would allow.

Lawrence G. Keane, senior vice president and general counsel to the National Shooting Sports Foundation — the industry umbrella group that, among other things, puts on the annual Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade (SHOT) Show in Las Vegas — recently came out swinging to essentially set the record straight.

“Fix NICS,” he said in a statement issued days after House action, “is not a ‘gun control’ measure, no matter how some opportunistic co-sponsors on that side of the gun debate may choose to characterize the bill. In truth, the legislation is based on the previous state-level work of the firearms industry to improve a system put into place nearly two decades ago. Ever since its inception, NICS has been hamstrung by the systemic failure to include all necessary disqualifying records in its database.”

Recall that the Sutherland Springs church shooter was able to legally purchase the firearms he used in that attack because his military domestic violence conviction records were not submitted to the NICS database. He would never have been able to purchase a firearm at retail if his name had flagged. That’s the kind of information that belongs in the NICS system.

But there’s more. Some NICS opponents have claimed that improvements to the system will greatly expand the definition of what constitutes a “prohibited person.” Not so, said Keane.

“The definition of a prohibited person is not being expanded,” Keane insisted. “Unelected government bureaucrats cannot unilaterally and arbitrarily put the names of law-abiding Americans into the NICS database to stop them from buying firearms, no matter how loudly some might claim. But it will stop prohibited people like the murderer of the innocent victims in Sutherland Springs from being able to purchase firearms from a federally licensed firearms retailer.”

For a look at how your congressional representative voted, click here.

And There’s More

Keane wasn’t the only one trying to put out “Fix NICS” brushfires.

The Washington Free Beacon covered the conflict that erupted when some groups opposed the legislation, one of which declared in a press release, “This bill introduced by Senators (John) Cornyn and (Chris) Murphy aims to establish a gun control super-database – expanding the Brady-NICS gun owner registry, denying even more Americans of their due process rights.”

But NRA’s Lars Dalseide fired back, “Their talking points are nothing but lies. Unfortunately, they are misleading well-meaning members of Congress with these false and inaccurate talking points.”

The Upside To ‘Concealed Guns In Public’

While anti-gun groups continually harp about proposals that will allow people to “carry concealed, loaded guns in public,” they are routinely silent when an armed citizen defends himself or his family.

Case in point: When a would-be armed robber entered a fast food restaurant in San Antonio earlier this month demanding money, he made a fatal error in the victim selection process. According to the Associated Press, the outlaw threatened a man and then aimed his gun at the man’s family. He never had the chance to say “oops!”

That intended victim just happened to be legally packing. Published reports say he drew and immediately shot the bad guy, who died where he fell.

The local newspaper quoted police Capt. Michael Starnes, who said the unidentified armed citizen “really saved the day and protected a lot of people.” The armed man is not facing any charges.

Beware Of Old Guys With Guns

There’s something about people who live to a ripe old age: they’re survivors who generally know how to take care of themselves.

Fox News identified an 84-year-old Ellwood City, Pennsylvania armed citizen as Don Lutz, and if you’re a burglar, you better stay the hell away from this guy’s home. Two miscreants didn’t and one of them stopped a bullet…permanently.

According to the report, Lutz was slumbering at about 1:15 a.m. one morning earlier this month when something woke him up. Before going to investigate, he reached under his pillow to grab his handgun. About the time he approached the front door, two intruders broke in and Lutz opened fire as one of them made a grab for him. Scratch one bad guy. The other man fled.

Lutz was interviewed by KDKA, the CBS affiliate in Pittsburgh, telling a reporter that he didn’t mind if local police kept his gun for as long as they need it for the investigation. He has other guns.

