Cimarron Firearms announces the arrival of the Bad Boy, a .44 Mag. on a Pre-War frame with an Army style grip and an octagonal barrel. The classic Model P design has modern touches and features a standard blue finish with smooth walnut grips and flat top with adjustable sights. It’s available in 6- or 8-inch barrel models.

Cimarron Firearms Company

(877) 749-4861

www.americanhandgunn.com/company/cimarron-firearms-company