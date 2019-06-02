Enter to win Les Baer 1911 Premier II Heavyweight Prize Package!

Conversation with a Champion

From the March/April 1987 Issue
Written By Mark Kakkuri
Photos By American Handgunner
0

Talking to Jeff Cooper about practical pistolcraft...

...would be like talking to Abner Doubledav about baseball or James Naismith about basketball, except that there's some doubt whether Doubleday and Naismith actually originated the sports they're credited with. No such doubt exists with Cooper and practical shooting; although he's quick to acknowledge the contributions of Jack Weaver, John Plahn, Elden Carl, Ray Chapman and others, Cooper conceived, developed and popularized the modern approach to the defensive use of the pistol. But Cooper would probably find the comparison to Doubleday and Naismith invidious; for him, pistolcraft is not a game but a deadly serious business, and he has long since parted company with those who view the handgun primarily as an instrument for winning trophies. Nevertheless, his work has influenced generations of ''gamesmen" and ‘martial artists" alike.

Read Jon Winokur's 1987 interview with the Colonel below. Or, enjoy the entire March/April 1987 issue.

0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Conversation...

Talking to Jeff Cooper about practical pistolcraft would be like talking to Abner Doubledav about baseball or James Naismith about basketball, except that...

Read Full Article
From the pen of...
Somebody sent me images of a February 1960 article in GUNS Magazine by the late, legendary Elmer Keith, the little cowboy from Idaho and Montana with the...
Read Full Article
Remington 1911...
Combining legendary 1911 performance with a new lightweight design, the Remington 1911 R1 Ultralight is a great option for today’s shooters.
Read Full Article