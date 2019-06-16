So you carry a snubby. But can you use it?

Some weeks ago a friend, Detective Dick Peters, and I, watched...

...a made-for-TV movie one night at my place. It was called ''A Small Killing" and starred Edward Asner as an undercover police sergeant on the trail of some big time narcotic distributors.



It was a fair movie, and the upshot was that he falls for a high society lady who for moral reasons insists upon becoming a 'bag lady' and carrier for the mob. She wants to avenge the death of a friend.



She is discovered and pursued by a would be killer, and at the climax Asner shoots the killer in the top of a church steeple from the street in front of the church—with a two-inch snubby revolver!



