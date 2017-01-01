Classy Cartridge Brass Creations

By Tank Hoover

When you think of Pennsylvania, I’ll bet brilliant October foliage, Amish horse and buggies, Punxsutawney Phil, Whoopi pies and black/red plaid Woolrich wool comes to mind. A state rich in heritage — whether food, beer or mustard — Pennsylvania has more hunters per square mile than any other state. Pennsylvanians also love their guns.

S. Henry Jewelry Repair And Design

Stacey Henry, from McClure, Pa. realized this and was reminded of it on the home front. A jeweler by trade for the past seven years, Stacey started her own jewelry repair and design business after her previous employer retired. Her daughter, an affirmed “tomboy” hunter and shooter, wanted some jewelry made by mom using her favorite cartridge case.

Being innovative, mom designed a charm using her daughter’s favorite — the .308. Using the cartridge case head, Stacey set her daughter’s birthstone in the primer pocket and hung it on a chain. This simple act started an avalanche of cartridge case jewelry!

Cartridge Proud

Shooting enthusiasts loved the idea of being able to stylishly display their favorite cartridge somewhere beside the firing line or hunting fields. Stacey makes rings, charms, pendants, earrings or any piece of brass “bling” proudly and uniquely displaying your favorite cartridge. What better way to start a conversation while sipping suds in the local tavern or biting into a venison burger at the big BBQ.

“Hey, is that a cartridge case necklace?!”

Memorial Pieces?

As a final fitting act of honor, why not have some jewelry made from brass used in the 21-gun salute of one who served? Stacey has done this in the past and what better way to honor that special loved one? Maybe your favorite hunter has passed to “the happy hunting ground” and you want something meaningful to remember them by? Stacey can fix you up with something special. I guarantee it!

And, unlike much of the “cartridge” jewelry often seen, Stacey’s experience as a “real” jeweler shows through and the designs are professionally created, and crafted with care, using high quality components.

For more info: www.shenryjewelry.com, Ph: (717) 348-8339 or on Facebook under S. Henry Jewelry Repair.

