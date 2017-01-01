Close Dark Fast

Key words to keep in mind when training for a violent encounter

By Mike Boyle

(Excerpts from the 2017 American Handgunner Personal Defense Special Edition)

At present, more than 40 states allow their citizens to carry a concealed firearm. Despite what critics have predicted, the streets have not run red with blood. On the contrary, there have been numerous instances where responsible citizens have used a firearm to protect their lives or loved ones.

Having ready access to a firearm is certainly a good first step toward ensuring your personal safety. Once you’ve acquired it, the next step is learning how to use it. If you’re serious about defending your life, you need to take in some professional training. There are many high-profile shooting schools offering cutting-edge training. Unfortunately, attending such a class is often outside the realm of possibility for many folks because of the expense and travel requirements. The good news? There are probably some very capable instructors in your area who can get you up to speed at a fraction of the cost of the big name schools. Training is a perishable skill, and from time to time you have to sharpen the saw. So frequent “maintenance intervals” are part of the picture.

Typically, the bad guys will try to have things working in their favor before launching a violent attack and the element of surprise is high on their list of priorities. In a great many instances, prevailing conditions can be best described as close, dark

and fast.

Condition 1: Close

Unlike the make-believe scenarios we see on the silver screen, most real-life gunplay takes place in very close quarters. There is indeed a common thread between armed assaults, verbal disputes with your significant other and an altercation you had with the schoolyard bully back in the 6th grade. These things tend to unfold at what we would categorize as “conversational distance.” This dynamic is especially true in events involving non-law enforcement personnel where the assailant has targeted someone as a potential victim.

Your assailant may have a weapon other than a firearm, such as a knife or bludgeon which require proximity to bring it into play. Recognize such weapons are equally deadly as any gun inside of arm’s length. Extremely close-quarter attacks can be very difficult to defend against because there is little time to react to the assailant’s actions. In many instances, an initial reaction with your firearm is not possible and may not even be the best course of action. Stay switched on. Be wary of people who want to get close to you for no apparent reason.

Condition 2: Dark

Most violent crime takes place during the evening hours. If you are targeted to be a victim of violent crime, more than likely light conditions will be poor.

Darkness affords bad guys the opportunity to conceal their true intentions and hide weapons. They’ve already formulated a plan of what they want to do and are simply waiting for the right time to put it into action. While countering an attack in low light can seem like a daunting task, it can be done. The best strategy is to deny your opponent the chance.

Although many attacks occur in very close quarters, a small tactical flashlight is an indispensable tool. It can help you spot danger, help you sort out the good guys from the bad guys, and serve as a less-lethal weapon.

Condition 3: Fast

Most violent street attacks are over in a matter of seconds. This is especially true if weapons are involved. Certainly a high-capacity pistol provides some comfort should your world turn upside down, but the bottom line is you’re more likely to run out of time than bullets.

High on my list of precautions would be to avoid stupid places, hanging out with stupid people, and doing stupid things. This alone can spare you a world of grief.

Final Thoughts

While it might be impossible to predict the exact pattern of attack in every instance, we have a pretty good idea of the obstacles we might be facing. Hopefully, you’ve taken steps to tip the odds in your favor. Regular practice is essential, but it doesn’t have to take the form of a trip to the range. Dry firing and practicing the draw stroke can all be done in the comfort of your home (empty gun — check it twice). Likewise, we can practice getting a flashlight into action with the inert training gun. If you can find a training partner to refine some of those skills, so much the better.

Success in a close-quarters armed conflict requires a bit of skill with empty hands and the gun, as well as a winner’s mindset. Clearly, this multi-dimensional approach gives you the best chance to prevail. Do something fast, do something as hard as you can. The last thing your assailant expects is a sudden, violent counterattack.

