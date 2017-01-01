Cobra Quick Release Gun Belt

Vedder Holsters

The Cobra Quick Release Gun Belt by Vedder Holsters is made with extra stiff dual-layered 1.5″ nylon webbing. It can be used with both IWB and OWB holsters. It features the Cobra buckle design that eliminates the need for adjusting a belt each time it is worn. Set the Cobra QR Belt to the preferred size and it’s ready! The step-down buckle allows the belt to be threaded through pants with 1.5″ belt loops. For more info: (352) 729-6749, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/vedder-holsters