Colt reintroduces its popular double action revolver, the Colt Cobra .38 Special +P. The stainless steel-framed Cobra features a 2-inch barrel, red fiber optic front sight and double action trigger. Enhanced grip and trigger ergonomics allow the Cobra to be compatible with a range of user hand sizes, with or without gloves. It has an overall length of 7.2 inches and weighs 25 oz. unloaded.

