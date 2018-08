On the heels of the reintroduction of the Colt .38 Special, Colt introduces the Night Cobra. Geared specifically for self-defense, the stainless steel revolver has matte black DLC coating for ultra corrosion resistance. The VZ G10 grips aid in handling and daily use. DAO only, the Night Cobra features a 2-inch barrel, front night sight, bobbed hammer and six-round capacity.

