The MOT-10 from Coonan Inc. is a 10mm 1911 featuring a link-less 5-inch barrel with Novak dovetail sights. It also has a dust cover, pivoting trigger, external extractor, extended slide catch and thumb lock. The frame and slide are stainless steel with black walnut or black aluminum grips. It weighs 40 oz. unloaded and has a magazine capacity of eight rounds.

(763) 786-1720

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/coonan-inc