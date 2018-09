Crimson Trace has released Laserguard LG-499 (red) and LG-499G (green) laser sights for Heckler & Koch’s VP9/40 and VP9SK pistols. The laser sight utilizes Instinctive Activation, and is easily adjusted for windage and elevation. The adjustment tool and battery are included. The LG-499G green laser sight also has master on/off switch.

(800) 442-2406

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/crimson-trace-corporation