Cruz Clobbered Democrats During Kavanaugh Opener

The mainstream media largely ignored it when it happened, and only on some social media has it gotten the credit it deserves, but Sen. Ted Cruz’s beat down of Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee over their position on guns relating to the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court was the stuff of which great movie scenes are made.

Cruz counted down through a series of partisan reasons that committee Democrats wanted to derail Kavanaugh, and the proverbial icing on the cake came when Cruz took off the gloves on the judge’s adherence to the right to keep and bear arms. Insider Online transcribed the senator’s comments:

“In the presidential debates,” Cruz recalled, “Hillary Clinton explicitly promised to nominate justices who would overturn Heller v. District of Columbia.

“Heller,” he explained for anyone who had forgotten the ten-year-old ruling, “is the landmark decision issued by Justice (Antonin) Scalia, likely the most significant decision of his entire tenure on the bench, and it upheld the individual right to keep and bear arms.”

The 5-4 ruling came in June 2008. It opened the door for the Second Amendment Foundation and National Rifle Association to file separate lawsuits against the City of Chicago to nullify its ban on handguns. That challenge became famous as McDonald v. City of Chicago, the SAF case that was filed first in federal district court in Illinois. It took two years but the cases made it through the appeals process and went to the high court consolidated under the McDonald title.

The McDonald ruling, with the same 5-4 split, opened the floodgates for challenges of local gun laws on Second Amendment grounds all over the country, and SAF has become rather adept at finding cases that, in the words of founder Alan Gottlieb, will “make the Second Amendment great again.”

“Now Hillary Clinton was quite explicit,” Cruz continued during his opening remarks. “She wanted justices who would vote to overturn Heller and indeed a number of our Democratic colleagues, that’s what they want as well.

“Overturning Heller, I believe, would be a truly radical proposition,” Cruz said. “To understand why, you have to understand what the four dissenters said in Heller. The four dissenters in Heller said that the Second Amendment protects no individual right to keep and bear arms, whatsoever. That it protects merely a collective right of the militia.

“The consequence of that radical proposition,” the senator observed, “would mean that Congress could pass a law making it a felony; a criminal offense for any American to own any firearm. And neither you nor I nor any American would have any individual right whatsoever under the Second Amendment. It would effectively erase the Second Amendment from the Bill of Rights.

“That is a breathtakingly extreme proposition,” Cruz concluded. “It is what Hillary Clinton promised her justices would do. And at the end of the day it’s what this fight is about.”

No Democrat on the committee contested that analysis. There were many other reasons Judiciary Democrats used to oppose Kavanaugh’s confirmation, but gun control is one big reason they don’t want Kavanaugh on the court.

Canadian Police Association CEO Rips Gun Control

American gun prohibition lobbying groups have routinely pointed to Canada as a nation whose gun control laws the United States should faithfully — albeit rather blindly if not gullibly — follow.

In the aftermath of the multiple shooting in Toronto, however, the head of the local police union poured rain on that parade. We mentioned Toronto last time, including the reaction from Tony Bernardo, executive director of the Canadian Shooting Sports Association, who predicted that a new push for more restrictions on gun owners would be “political suicide.”

Reinforcing that opinion recently was Mike McCormack, president of the Toronto Police Association, and he was not terribly diplomatic about it. But he was direct, as illustrated by the CBC News.

“There’s no way in my world or any world I know that this (gun control) would have an impact on somebody who’s going to go out and buy an illegal gun and use it to kill another person or shoot another person,” he said. “It really has no impact on the psyche of a gunman.”

That is essentially the same thing that gun rights advocates in the United States have been trying to explain for years to the gun control crowd and their soul mates on Capitol Hill. Anti-gunners have steadfastly and stubbornly resisted hearing the message.

But here’s a dirty little secret about Canadian gun control: It hasn’t been working too well. According to the CBC, “Shootings have been on the rise for the past few years in Canada, and in 2016 more people were killed by guns than by knives.

“The majority of Canadians don’t meet requirements to legally own a handgun,” the news agency reported. “Currently, licenses for those types of firearms are restricted to collectors, target shooters and those whose employment might require them to own a handgun.”

Yet, the report revealed, “Handguns, specifically, are at the heart of the country’s gun statistics. There were 130 homicides committed with a handgun (sic) in 2016, according to a recent Statistics Canada report — the highest number in more than a decade. Handguns accounted for 21 per cent of the total homicides that year and more than half of shooting homicides.

There’s Always Wranglers Or Lee

Levi Strauss President Chip Bergh dug himself a hole recently by not paying attention to who buys his company’s products.

Writing an Op-Ed earlier this month, Bergh jumped into the gun rights v. gun control controversy chin first when he declared, “I’m proud to announce that Levi Strauss & Co. is partnering with Everytown for Gun Safety and executives including Michael Bloomberg to form Everytown Business Leaders for Gun Safety, a coalition of business leaders who believe, as we do, that business has a critical role to play in and a moral obligation to do something about the gun violence epidemic in this country. I encourage every CEO and business leader reading this to consider the impact we could make if we stood together alongside the broad coalition of concerned parents, youth, elders, veterans, and community and faith leaders who are committed to shaping a safer path forward.”

Suffice to say a lot of American gun owners used to wear Levi jeans.

Bergh’s Op-Ed appeared in Fortune online. It appeared on the same day that Nike picked Colin Kaepernick as its poster child for the “Just Do It” advertising campaign.

Well, The U.S. Ain’t So Bad After All

A report on PBS said that in 2016, “more than 250,000 people worldwide died as a result of firearms, and half of all of those deaths came from six nations, including the U.S.”

But where do we stand? We come in second, right behind Brazil, and behind us are Mexico, Venezuela, Colombia and Guatemala. But in terms of gun-related homicides, this country is 30th on the list, the report said. That’s because we boast the second-highest number of suicides at a rate of 6.4 per 100,000. The tally came to 23,800 in 2016.

And there was something else. According to the three “gun violence experts” responsible for crunching the numbers, “Although mass shootings and terrorist attacks are the most visible form of gun violence, they account for only a small fraction of the public health burden of firearm-related morbidity and mortality.”

NRA National Police Shooting Championships

The annual National Rifle Association’s National Police Shooting Championships are slated Sept. 24-26 in Albuquerque, N.M.

Since 1962, these championship matches have been open to all public and private law enforcement professionals. The New Mexico Challenge will precede the event on Saturday, Sept. 22.

The championships are sponsored by Ruger, Mossberg, Kahr Firearms Group, Rocky Brands, Odor Crusher, Otis Technology, and TRU-SPEC, with support from Nine Line Apparel and Present Arms, according to an NRA news release.

