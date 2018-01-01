Cutlery Showcase 2018

Cutlery You Need Now!

THE FOLDING SEAX & TACTICAL KWAIKEN

Emerson Knives

The personal knife carried by the fierce Viking warriors was called the Seax. This knife, the

Emerson folding Seax takes that thousand-year-old proven design and brings it into the 21st century.

The Emerson Tactical Kwaiken is a stunning modern interpretation of the personal concealed side arm of the

Samurai warrior, discreetly carried for extreme close and personal use.

SR1 TACTICAL FOLDER

Cold Steel

Cold Steel’s SR1 Tactical Folder features a heavy-duty blade that’s made to work. Crafted from premium American CPM-S35VN powdered steel, it’s a work horse designed for the most unforgiving environments.

A good blade needs a good handle, so the SR1’s handle is made from premium American G-10 with heat-treated

nested steel liners. Now available in Tanto point mfor 2018.

SHOOTER’S BIBLE GUIDE TO KNIVES

Roger Eckstine

Chosen Best Book by the Texas Outdoor Writers Association 43 different manufacturers, 43 unique biographies.

Complete Specs and Pics. “It’s my go-to source” – Ernest Emerson “Extremely valuable to collectors” – A.G. Russell “Jam-packed full of little known facts” – Louis Krudo “A must-have reference” – Tim Wegner Knife Anatomy, Knife Throwing, Legal issues and more.

FURY AUTOMATIC OTF KNIFE

Conquest Tactical

The Conquest Tactical Fury Automatic OTF Knife is 100% made in the USA. The blade is 3.91″ long and made of 154 CM premium, razor sharp steel. The handle is machined T6 aircraft aluminum. Opened length is 9″. This is a tactical knife!

KWAIKEN STEAK KNIFE SET BÖKER PLUS

Burnley Knives

Respect your steak. Based on Lucas Burnley’s iconic design, the new Kwaiken Steak Knife Set from Böker

is a tactically inspired, elegant home essential that even your Aunt Edna would be proud to put on her

table. Each set includes two knives featuring 3.6-inch Swedish Sandvik steel blades and black G10 scales. Exclusively from Burnley Knives.

A.T.R. 2

Spyderco

Crafted from premium CPM® S30V® stainless steel, the A.T.R.™ 2’s saber-ground blade features a dramatic profile with a raised, reinforced point. To ensure swift, positive, one-handed opening, it includes both Spyderco’s Trademark Round Hole™ and a Cobra Hood™. Its skeletonized handle features full stainless steel liners, textured G-10 scales, a high-strength Compression Lock™, and a reversible tip-up carry clip.

VZ Daggers

VZ Grips®

Daggers are machined out of a solid piece of our proprietary G10. They’re non-metallic and don’t throw a metal signature should that unexpected metal detector wand come out. These daggers are a great tool that you can take and hide on you anywhere. Our new patterns keep these little beauties secure in your hand. Make them an awesome part of your EDC kit today at www.vzgrips.com.

SIG SAUER SERIES

Hogue Knives

Hogue Knives offers an official line of SIG SAUER branded knives that pair with the finish and grips on SIG SAUER firearms. The series is comprised of 22 different manual folders, automatics and fixed blade models, all identified with a SIG brand logo. All Hogue Knives are made in the USA.

MEDIUM FOLDING GENTS HUNTER

A.G. Russell Knives

A new, smaller version of the smoothest, easiest to open and close lockback A.G. Russell has ever designed. It measures 3-7/8″ closed with a 3-1/4″ blade of 9Cr13CoMoV. Weighs about 3.2 oz. due to the Featherlight stainless steel liners. Available with Cocobolo ($85.00), Carbon Fiber ($125.00) or Green G-10 ($75.00) sculptured handle scales.

TACTICAL PEN

Tuff Writer

Sure, other companies make tactical pens but nobody makes them like Tuff Writer. These guys make the finest precision machined pens, made right here in the USA and designed to function as a pen or defensive implement that goes… well, anywhere a pen goes. With a lifetime warranty and a write-anywhere refill, you can’t go wrong with Tuff Writer.

TCK

Sandrin Knives

New “Sandrin” TCK (Tungsten Carbide Knife) –the only blade in the world made of tungsten carbide – is rated at 71 Rockwell… Harder than any metal before! Razor sharp with extraordinary edge retention. A Gentleman’s EDC folder weighing only 38 grams and a blade thickness of 0.9 mm – equivalent of 10 human hairs. Truly revolutionary. $295

THE SHAMAN

Spyderco

The Shaman is a hand-filling, no-nonsense folding knife. Available with a PlainEdge™ or serrated SpyderEdge™, its broad, flat-ground CPM® S30V® blade combines strength and high-performance edge geometry and is cloaked in a non-reflective DLC coating. Its handle’s contoured G-10 scales offer comfort and a secure grip and are home to its patented Compression Lock™ mechanism and a four-position pocket clip.

110 AUTO ELITE

Buck Knives

The 110 Auto is easily deployed with the push of a button, readying the S30V blade quickly and efficiently. Featuring a G10 handle with nickel silver bolsters, the 110 Auto Elite will easily become a collectible for those avid 110 fans.

RAPID STRIKE

The Rapid Strike was designed by Leo Espinoza as a slim combatives blade that is perfect for law enforcement or anyone looking for a self-defense knife.It can be single or double-edged. The steel, handle, and sheath were all carefully selected to make a strong knife that would require very little maintenance.

GA08

The Bear & Son Cutlery GA08 combines the traditional lockback look and feel with on-demand action, featuring black G10handles, a 440 stainless steel blade that deploys with a firm push of a recessed button, fits comfortably in any pocket, includes a hearty, polished pocket clip, lifetime warranty, weighs 2.9 ounces and built proudly in Alabama, USA. MSRP $164.99 • www.bearandsoncutlery.com