Exclusive: Cutting-Edge AK Pistol? the C39v2 Pistol w/ Shockwave Blade

By Michael O. Humphries

If you went back 30 years and told Americans that they would be able to one day buy US-made Kalashnikovs, they would have thought you were nuts. The “bad guy’s” gun with a “Made in the USA” stamp on it? Yeah, right. Thankfully, this has in fact come true — and I say this as a dyed-in-the-wool AK fan. I cannot resist any AK-pattern firearm out there, from the most retro-traditional models to cutting-edge modern guns with all sorts of AR-style doo-dads on them. I love them all!

One of the 100% American-made AKs available today is the C39v2 series from Century, built on a milled 4140 steel receiver. What is interesting is the fact that while its milled receiver hearkens back to the earlier days of the AK design, it has modern features such as the ability to accept AKM-pattern stock sets and has a side-mount scope rail.

Another extremely modern feature is the fact that the Chrome-moly 4150 steel barrel is nitride-treated for longevity and corrosion resistance. An additional nice enhancement is the bolt hold-open notch cut into the dustcover/safety lever to allow to lock the action open as well as a larger T-shaped magazine catch.

Short-Changed?

One of the newest additions to this line of firearms is the 7.62x39mm C39v2 Pistol with Shockwave Blade. This pistol is part of the recent exciting move to develop shortened handgun versions of rifles.

Shortening rifles down can introduce a lot of potential problems in functioning, but AKs don’t suffer from this like AR-pattern guns due to their long-stroke gas piston action. Also, the AK’s standard 7.62x39mm chambering can perform well from shorter barrels despite the reduced velocities—particularly when compared against the lightweight and fast 5.56mm.

The pistol has a 10.6″ barrel topped off with LH 14×1 metric threading on the muzzle and fitted with a birdcage-style flash suppressor. It’s no lightweight, weighing in at 7.6 lbs., and has an overall length of 31.25″ extended and 28.75″ with the “Blade” collapsed. The Shockwave Blade stabilizer is made from a rigid black polymer and admittedly looks pretty cool on the shorty pistol. Rounding out the package is a Magpul MOE pistol grip and handguard and a 30-round synthetic magazine.

Keep an eye out for a full review of the C39v2 Pistol w/ Shockwave Blade in the next issue of Surplus: Vintage & Classic Firearms magazine. I think this one is going to be a lot of fun to shoot! Also, it would make for a great “trunk gun” for your car.

