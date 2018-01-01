Dan Wesson Vigil Series

Built on a checkered aluminum frame with a stainless slide, the Vigil Series of 1911s offers an affordiable entry into the Dan Wesson line of handguns. The Vigil Series is available in four variants, including in sizes of CCO up to Government — as well as suppressor-ready. Each variant is equipped with a tritium front sight, serrated rear, roundbutt and the popular Shadow cocobolo grips. Available in 9mm and .45 ACP with a Black Duty finish.

