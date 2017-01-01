DeSantis Delivers Hot New Handgun Rigs

By Dave Workman

When it comes to variety and practicality, DeSantis Gunhide has ridden to the rescue more than once, and they’ve announced enough new holsters that we’re tempted to buy a bunch of new handguns to fit them all.

Heading for the bush? Gear up with the M72 Yukon Hunting Rig, with models for big revolvers or semi-autos. Made from tough ballistic nylon, it has a fully adjustable harness and may be carried at different angles. The semi-auto model has an adjustable magazine pouch and the revolver version features a speed loader pouch and cartridge loops. MSRP is $81.99.

You like Kydex? You’re going to love the Raptor, a high-ride model designed for OWB/IWB carry and now there’s a model for the GLOCK 43. It comes with loops for 1 ½- or 1 ¾-inch belts and soft polymer straps for IWB carry. The design features a trigger guard detent and a rear sweat guard. This one has an MSRP of $79.99.

DeSantis also offers new versions of popular rigs to fit the Walther Creed. Two that got our attention are the 001 Thumbreak Scabbard and the 002 Speed Scabbard. They’re both high-ride rigs crafted from quality leather, molded to the gun. The Thumbreak is available with or without suede lining and comes either plain or with basket weave. The Speed rig has an open top but holds the pistol with precise molding and a tension screw on most models. Both have 1 ¾-inch belt slots and an MSRP of $79.99.

They’ve even been busy turning out holsters for the new Taurus Spectrum, the compact .380 ACP semi-auto with soft panels in the grip and slide. Ten choices in all, including three in leather (019 Mini-Scabbard, 012 Maverick and 027 Quick Snap); two nylon belt rigs (N87 Pro-Stealth and M24 Tuck-This II); the Apache ankle rig with a nylon pouch and elasticized leg band with sheepskin lining); the 106 Sof-Tuck soft leather tuckable; the synthetic N38 Nemesis pocket holster and synthetic M44 Super Fly and finally the 031 Insider leather IWB rig. They range in price, depending on the model, from $25.99 for the Nemesis to $62.99 for the Mini-Scabbard.

Find out more at www.desantisholster.com.