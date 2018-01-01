DeSantis Gunhide Pro Stealth

Pro Stealth

The new DS Paddle holster from DeSantis Gunhide is light, durable and custom molded. KYDEX allows the holster to mold to a firearm with pinpoint precision with minimal friction when drawn. A unique dual tension device keeps the gun planted in the holster for every day carry. The holster comes with an optional belt attachment, and can customized for rearward can’t.

Designed to accommodate the S&W M&P Shield M2.0 with integrated Crimson Trace laser, the Pro Stealth is an ambidextrous IWB holster made from high-tech ballistic nylon. The specially designed spring clip anchors the Pro Stealth to a belt and can be removed and re-fitted for left- or right-hand carry. The magazine pouch is a standard feature for auto loader models, and an optional thumb break style is available separately.

DeSantis Gunhide

(800) 424-1236

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/desantis-holster-company