DeSantis Holsters For The G43

Holsters for the G43

DeSantis Gunhide

The Thumb Break Mini Slide and Apache Ankle Rig are holsters for the GLOCK 43 with the Streamlight TLR-6. Made of premium saddle leather with double seams, the Thumb Break Mini Slide is an exposed-muzzle, tight-fitting, two-slot holster with an adjustable-tension device. The Apache Ankle Rig has a wide, elasticized leg band to eliminate the unwanted rocking motion associated with ankle holsters. Constructed with elastic, the Apache has a sheepskin lining with a snap thumb break. For more info: (631) 841-6300, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/desantis-holster-company