Walking along the narrow Billy goat like trail, the sun was frying my exposed skin. I was smart enough to wear a long sleeve shirt and ball cap, but my face and neck felt like it was being nuked from radiation exposure. Ambient temperature was triple digits. The dry desert mountain air evaporated my sweat before it ever surfaced my pores. Parched, I was looking for the next shooting station, thinking, “What twisted position would I contort my body for the next few shots?”

Scrub juniper has a way of letting you enter its confines, but then swallows you whole when trying to exit. But it does a dandy job of locking your body tight making your forward mounted scout scope reticle settle easier. Peering through it, I locate the steel silhouette targets. It’s amazing how far and accurately you can shoot with just a 2X scope. But, shoot we did. Walking the Military Crest trail was by far my favorite shooting activity of the series.

It’s a great training aid for hunters and shooters to get creative in what shooting position they can twist their bodies into while doping where to hold on targets 160-370 meters away.