Admirably Armed

Being a working journalist, whose beat is all-things-gun-related, I make a point of watching trends among legally-armed citizens and recently, while checking on the concealed carry licenses in two states, I did some rough math — the only kind I’m good at, ask my checkbook — and discovered something encouraging.

In my home state of Washington, somewhere around 25-28% of citizens who possess approximately 700,000 active concealed pistol licenses are women. I quickly looked at Arizona data, observing about 25% of folks in the Grand Canyon State with carry permits are women. These two states share identical right-to-bear-arms provisions in their state constitutions; Washington in 1889 and Arizona in 1912.

This really should surprise nobody. We see almost daily on social media messages from people involved in women’s shooting leagues (ever hear of “A Girl and A Gun?”), and I see a fair number of images posted on Facebook from women who are hunting or training. If there’s a downside to any of this, I haven’t seen it.

According to the latest report on concealed carry in the United States from the Crime Prevention Research Center, “In 2022, women made up 29.2% of permit holders in the 15 states that provide data by gender, an increase from the 28.3% last year. Seven states had data from 2012 to 2021/2022, and permit numbers grew 115.4% faster for women than for men.”