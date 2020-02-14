Bloomberg Spending B-I-G to Buy 2020 Election
Do you know what $200 million looks like?
According to the New York Post, it looks like a tropical storm of political advertising promoting anti-gun billionaire Michael Bloomberg for presidency. According to the newspaper, that’s what he had spent by mid-January — and he wasn’t finished. After all, for a billionaire hungry to hunker down in the Oval Office where he will push gun control when he’s not fussing about Big Gulp sodas, $200 million is pocket change.
By now, Bloomberg — the former mayor of New York City who parades around with armed private security while disdaining “average citizens” with guns — has spent a lot more money. The Post said in its story “the rest of the field has spent $222M combined.” All of that advertising has been in states where Democrats will have primary elections, the newspaper reported.
Late last month there was another report about Bloomberg’s heavy spending. His gun prohibition lobbying group, Everytown for Gun Safety, will reportedly spend at least $60 million this year to help elect an anti-gun Congress and as many state legislatures its money can buy.
Last year, Bloomberg’s Everytown group pumped $2.5 million into the Virginia legislative races, and he bought himself a Democrat majority in the General Assembly. It’s the first time in many years Democrats have been in complete control in Richmond, and they wasted no time infuriating Commonwealth gun owners so thoroughly that 22,000 of them surrounded the Capitol building on Jan. 20, most of them toting firearms that appeared to be loaded. It was the biggest gun rights rally in recent memory anywhere in the country, and nobody suffered so much as a scratch.
What’s happening right now in Virginia added fuel to the “Second Amendment Sanctuary” movement that was already growing in Illinois, New Mexico, Oregon, Washington and several other states. Nearly every county in the Old Dominion has become a sanctuary, along with hundreds of counties across the country.
County sheriffs are vowing not to enforce new gun control laws, and county commissioners are adopting resolutions affirming their jurisdictions as no country for old, or young, gun grabbers.
https://nypost.com/2020/01/10/bloomberg-has-spent-over-200m-in-presidential-campaign/
https://coloradosun.com/2020/01/27/michael-bloomberg-presidential-campaign-colorado/
https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/480171-gun-control-group-plans-to-spend-60m-on-2020-elections
https://www.thehour.com/news/article/Mike-Bloomberg-s-gun-control-group-announces-60-15008187.php
Gun Group Weighs In
Now that you know what $200 million looks like — or can do — take a gander at backlash.
Shortly after such publications as The Hill and Wall Street Journal reported Everytown’s plan to buy the 2020 election cycle, Alan Gottlieb at the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms came out swinging with a scathing reaction.
“Gun owners cannot allow Bloomberg to buy their gun rights,” Gottlieb warned. “The Constitution is not for sale, no matter how much money some wealthy demagogue is willing to spend.”
And he didn’t stop there.
“(Bloomberg) is weaponizing his wealth in an attempt to purchase the presidency,” Gottlieb stated, “along with Capitol Hill and every state legislature in hopes of forcing every American to live under his dictates.
“If anyone thinks Bloomberg is scary as a candidate,” Gottlieb observed, “they will be downright terrified if he were to actually win the White House and have a majority of state and federal lawmakers beholden to him for getting them elected. That kind of power should never be allowed.
“Michael Bloomberg’s wealth does not give him the right to determine anyone else’s rights,” Gottlieb insisted. “America’s gun owners can’t let this country go on the auction block. There are no dollar signs on the Bill of Rights, not now, not ever.”
https://www.ccrkba.org/ccrkba-warns-bloomberg-bought-virginia-now-hes-trying-to-buy-u-s/
Coming to a State Near You
Here’s a nasty wake-up call for all of those lethargic gun owners who said, “it could never happen here.”
According to several published reports, Bloomberg’s Everytown lobbying group is specifically targeting 13 states — and that may just be for starters. Everytown wants to win the votes in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin.
Several states on that list are huge gun states, so even with Bloomberg’s bottomless budget his work will be cut out. The New York narcissist is about to collide with outdoorsmen and women who hunt deer and elk, regularly carry firearms for their own defense, might reload their own ammunition and think part of parenting is teaching their kids about gun safety and spending a day with them at the range or in the field.
If you live in one of those states, CCRKBA’s Gottlieb has a word of advice: “Be sure you’re registered to vote at your current address, and make sure your friends and family members are registered. Start organizing get-out-the-vote efforts in your communities. Get involved in political campaigns and actively support candidates who support your rights, and above all, make protecting the Second Amendment your personal responsibility.”
https://www.tasnimnews.com/en/news/2020/01/28/2191142/gun-control-group-plans-to-spend-60mln-on-2020-elections-in-us
‘Sausage, Pepperoni or Just Lead?’
Trying to gauge the stupidity of would-be criminals is a losing proposition, because just when you think you’ve found the bottom line, along come four boneheads like the crew in Charlotte, N.C. who tried to rob a pizza delivery driver with a toy rifle.
This is one of those stories that is always preceded by, “You can’t make this up.”
According to local CBS affiliate WBTV, the unidentified driver was on a late-night delivery run when he encountered the clueless quartet that consisted of two juveniles, ages 15 and 16, an 18-year-old and, maybe the brains of this bunch, a 20-year-old. They had painted the toy gun to look like a real semi-auto rifle, but what they obviously didn’t plan on was selecting a target who just happened to be packing a real handgun.
Not that any of these clowns could spell “oops,” but they probably all said it when the pizza driver pulled his gun and started popping. They all beat feet in a hail of bullets, but not without some damage. Three of these guys were hit. The two juveniles were charged as such, while the older guys face charges as adults for attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.
https://www.wbtv.com/2020/01/21/victim-shoots-attackers-east-charlotte-robbery-police-say/