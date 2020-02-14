Bloomberg Spending B-I-G to Buy 2020 Election

By now, Bloomberg — the former mayor of New York City who parades around with armed private security while disdaining “average citizens” with guns — has spent a lot more money. The Post said in its story “the rest of the field has spent $222M combined.” All of that advertising has been in states where Democrats will have primary elections, the newspaper reported.



Late last month there was another report about Bloomberg’s heavy spending. His gun prohibition lobbying group, Everytown for Gun Safety, will reportedly spend at least $60 million this year to help elect an anti-gun Congress and as many state legislatures its money can buy.



Last year, Bloomberg’s Everytown group pumped $2.5 million into the Virginia legislative races, and he bought himself a Democrat majority in the General Assembly. It’s the first time in many years Democrats have been in complete control in Richmond, and they wasted no time infuriating Commonwealth gun owners so thoroughly that 22,000 of them surrounded the Capitol building on Jan. 20, most of them toting firearms that appeared to be loaded. It was the biggest gun rights rally in recent memory anywhere in the country, and nobody suffered so much as a scratch.



What’s happening right now in Virginia added fuel to the “Second Amendment Sanctuary” movement that was already growing in Illinois, New Mexico, Oregon, Washington and several other states. Nearly every county in the Old Dominion has become a sanctuary, along with hundreds of counties across the country.



County sheriffs are vowing not to enforce new gun control laws, and county commissioners are adopting resolutions affirming their jurisdictions as no country for old, or young, gun grabbers.



