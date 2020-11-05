Not everyone casts bullets or reloads their own ammo. Several readers have asked what factory ammo I’d recommend as a substitute for those heavy cast bullet loads I love for shooting and hunting. In my opinion, Tim Sundles’ company, Buffalo Bore, is just the ticket for the type of custom handloaded ammunition we all like so much.

Whenever evaluating a gun, I always try to test some Buffalo Bore Ammo, as experience has shown it’s one of the most accurate brands. One of my favorites is Buffalo Bore’s Outdoorsman series. Using hardcast lead projectiles, with large, flat-nosed bullet designs, and driven to maximum velocity within safe pressures, the Outdoorsman line of ammo is perfect for those looking for maximum penetration and wound channel diameter.

Tim knows a large, flat-nosed cast bullet will out-penetrate most jacketed slugs, something vital for dangerous game. Famed Alaskan guide Phil Shoemaker used 9mm Outdoorsman ammo to kill a large, unruly brown bear while guiding a fisherman a few years back. While not the perfect gun and caliber for the situation, it demonstrates what a cool head and good ammo can accomplish during an unprovoked bear attack.

Having shot a half dozen different calibers of Outdoorsman ammo over the years, all has exceeded claimed velocities, while shooting accurately.