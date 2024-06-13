Castner’s Cutthroats

Alaskan Scouts

The book is what I call “faction” — part fiction and part non-fiction. The author, Jim Rearden, did a wonderful job mixing the two. The story is about a small group of men known to become the Alaskan Scouts. Coming from all walks of life, they all had two things in common: they were all outdoorsmen, but more importantly, they were tough! They were comfortable being alone in the wilds of Alaska, knowing how to survive by fending for themselves. Made up of hunters, prospectors, trappers, hunting guides, commercial fishermen, miners, dog sledders and Alaskan Natives, these men were the precursor to today’s Special Forces.

The Scouts had the skills to survive the Alaskan backcountry, carrying their own provisions while catching crabs and fishing for food. They wore their own clothes, failed to wear any insignia as to who they were, and had relaxed grooming standards. There was no rank structure among the troops — they were equal to one another.

The group was trained by Maj. William Verbeck on how to attack and fight like commandos. Some carried Browning Automatic rifles, M1 Garands, but most carried their favorite hunting rifles and knives, along with .22 LR handguns. There was never a more effective rag-tag unit until this time.