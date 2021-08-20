CCW Spike Continues in WA

Last week I reported on the number of active concealed pistol licenses in Washington State, because it is an “indicator” state for many things, including gun control and concealed carry popularity.

I recently learned that the upward trend for concealed carry in the Evergreen State is continuing, with more than 4,000 additional CPLs being issued in July, bringing the total for the past three months to just over 12,000 more licenses. The average for each month is 4,020 CPLs, bringing the total to 631,458.

That’s impressive for a state many people consider “blue” politically, and it comes after new laws took effect that place further restrictions on the ability of local police to do their job.

On April 1, 2020, the state reported more than 650,000 active CPLs, but the number plummeted when law enforcement agencies “temporarily suspended” the process of taking new applications because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The number had dropped to 619,398 by April 2021, but then police agencies opened back up.

If Washingtonians keep this up through the remainder of this year, by New Year’s Day they will have fully rebounded and then some.