I received notification registration is now open for the 2021 Concealed Carry & Home Defense Expo scheduled October 1–3 at the Fort Worth, Texas Convention Center. At least 20,000 people are expected to attend.

Hosted by the United States Concealed Carry Association (USCCA), this little soiree features exhibits for women, complete with a Women’s Concealed Carry Showroom, training and self-defense seminars, demonstrations of different gear and displays of “hundreds of new products.”

According to a USCCA release, the Women’s showroom “will provide a female-focused environment where women can discuss firearms with female USCCA instructors, shop holsters and apparel, and learn more about the product offerings for women. The showroom will also feature a demonstration stage for female gun owner-focused training and presentations.”

Women comprise the fastest-growing segment of the gun-owning public, with minorities running a close second. I know many female gun owners. They are competent and enjoy the shooting sports. Many are hunters, invariably self-reliant and determined not to be victimized.

In my home state of Washington, according to data from the State Department of Licensing, roughly one out of every five people who holds an active concealed pistol license is female. That’s no small number considering the Evergreen State now has somewhere north of 624,000 active licenses in circulation.

The USCCA Expo will also have a live fire range “offering attendees ages 18-years-and-older the opportunity to get hands-on experience shooting and testing firearms,” the release noted. USCCA says it is providing “unlimited rounds of free ammo.” It’s going to be noisy.