Doing guns by the numbers

According to the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the number of August background checks “recorded in” the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) spiked 15.5 percent over that from August 2018. Part of the reason, the newspaper suggested, was because Americans want guns for personal protection, and they’re worried about congressional Democrats pushing more gun control measures into law.



This is fueled by the recent mass shootings in California, Texas and Ohio; incidents fully exploited by the gun prohibition lobby and Capitol Hill anti-gunners, according to an Op-Ed in USA Today bylined by Alan Gottlieb, founder of the Second Amendment Foundation.



The Washington Examiner reported that the NICS raw number of initiated background checks for August was a whopping 2,341,363, which includes checks for concealed carry permit applications and “rechecks.” NSSF subtracts this number to come up with what it calls the “NSSF-adjusted” figure of 1,113,535 checks for August that relate closer to the number of firearms transactions that occurred.



As we’ve noted in the past, the FBI publishes monthly updates on NICS checks and adds this caveat: “These statistics represent the number of firearm background checks initiated through the NICS. They do not represent the number of firearms sold. Based on varying state laws and purchase scenarios, a one-to-one correlation cannot be made between a firearm background check and a firearm sale.”



Here’s some other interesting data not mentioned by the Washington Examiner. The first full year that the NICS system was online (1999), there were 9,138,123 background checks. Last year (2018), there were 26,181,938 background checks logged by NICS. That’s a very rough 250-280 percent increase over the course of 19 years, and that’s a lot of gun purchases no matter who does the counting, or how.



As of July, this year has seen 15,890,359 NCIS background checks. Even if only two-thirds of these involved actual firearm purchases, it still translates to more than 10 million gun sales, or at least firearm transfers (some states with so-called “universal background checks” require a NICS check for gun loans or gifts).



While everyone in the firearms community, from gun owners/buyers to retailers, distributors and manufacturers have figured it out, the gun prohibition crowd hasn’t. Every time anti-gunners start pushing for more gun control laws, gun sales go up. Tell a citizen he or she won’t be able to have something and they’re going to go out and get it now before supplies run out.



As noted by the Washington Examiner when reporting background check numbers and gun sales over the past several weeks, “Analysts said that it might be the start of a 2016-style buying binge. Then, calls by Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Rodham Clinton for gun control and an assault weapon ban led to the highest yearly sales and background checks ever.”