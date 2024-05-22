Everything is Horrible

Backyard Bedlam

I’ve always wanted to own my own island. Ideally, it would be around 1,100 acres with ample fresh water and an airstrip somewhere off the coast of Belize. However, as I will never be able to afford that, I settled for building my own in the lake behind the house. Our private island sports a diameter of maybe fifteen feet and is dominated by a single willow tree. We call it Australia (the island, not the tree. A willow tree called Australia would be stupid.) Our island is also apparently some seriously prime real estate for migrating Canadian geese.

Come springtime every year the Canadian geese invade the place like it is Dieppe in 1942. They are attractive enough creatures. However, they make for simply ghastly B&B guests. Rare is the day during goose season that those blasted monsters don’t ring in the morning at 0500 with their cacophonous honking. It’s not a lack of resources that drives that train. They just can’t seem to share.

The lake is plenty big to support a dozen or more of these big feathery monsters. However, there precipitates every year this massive battle for supremacy to see which mating pair earns the title to the island. It’s like the epic movie “The Highlander.” Apparently, there can be only one.

One morning, instead of just quietly hating them, I dragged my laptop out onto the back porch to watch. I had never done that before. Wow. Roman arena blood sports have got nothing on these guys.

The momma geese sit off to the side and wisely just spectate. The dads fight literally to the death, honking madly throughout. They smack into each other, flap their wings to pummel their opponents, and then go in for the kill. The kill shot is to grab the opponent by the neck and then hold their heads underwater until they drown. Over the years we have awakened to find dead geese floating in the lake a couple of times.