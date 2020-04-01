BeamLight Announces LED Flash Lightsaber

BeamLight, manufacturer of high-end illumination tools and tactical products, announces the release of its Millennium Falcon series of high-intensity LED powered Flash Lightsabers. Designed to appeal to a trans-universal audience, the new product line offers unprecedented power from common AA household batteries.

Early adopter and product beta tester, Mace Windu explains. “This thing totally rocks. Thankfully, the device is only offered for sale to law enforcement. If Boba Fett gets his hands on one of these, I’m toast.”

The revolutionary device offers unprecedented levels of power and durability. Power of the new personal defense light has been upgraded to 1.987322019×1023 lumens, while durability has also been improved. The new unit can withstand the massive G-forces of hyper-warp deceleration, making it the perfect intergalactic cruiser accessory.

BeamLight CEO L. Skywalker also announced new training program offerings for the powerful device.

“Having a combination of flash light and lightsaber is pretty handy. For example, the other night I dropped my car keys in a dark parking lot. Fortunately, I had my new Flash Lightsaber. I easily found the keys in the dark but managed to slice my car door off in the process. So, we want to stress training as an important part of our new offering.”

April Fools from American Handgunner!

