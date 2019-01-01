Shockingly Carryable

Feelin’ The Burn

Kimber 1911 pistols fill the holsters of a great many folks who pack a gun for a living as well as those cvilians who defend home and hearth across America. While their professional reputation is built upon firearms, Kimber also offers a unique less-than-lethal defensive product that is superbly executed.



At its heart the Kimber PepperBlaster is a high-tech Swiss-made polymer device that incorporates a pair of pre-charged cylinders of 10 percent oleoresin capsicum. This intensely irritating substance is found in cayenne peppers at 4 million Scoville Heat Units (by comparison, your little Thai hot pepper can reach 100,000 SHU). After a little research, I’ve concluded you just don’t want to get any of it on you.



Each cylinder is driven by a pyrotechnic power charge so there are no pressurized containers to lose their spunk over time. The trigger is a manual double action that fires one cylinder with the first press and then automatically cycles to the second with another stroke. Trigger pull is about 6.6 pounds.



If there’s no wind, each blast produces about a 12-inch pattern out to 13-feet. The irritant agent discharges from the device at around 130 feet per second. Minimum safe engagement range is 2-feet. At closer ranges there is a very real probability of incapacitating the operator. The effective operating temperature is between -4º and 140º F. While not waterproof, the device is water resistant.



The ergonomics of the Kimber device are as well-reasoned as are those of their firearms. The original PepperBlaster I is a rectangular module that bears no similarity to a firearm. When affixed via a belt clip, the device looks more like a cell phone or insulin pump than a weapon. The PepperBlaster II incorporates a modest pistol grip and a set of rudimentary sights, so it strikes a slightly more gunlike pose perched on your waist.



Both versions incorporate a built-in swing-away safety device to prevent accidental firing. To discharge the PepperBlaster, slip your finger into the triggerguard from either side. This pushes the safety aside in a natural fashion, requiring no conscious thought. However, the safety does a splendid job of preventing an accidental discharge when carried in a pocket or cluttered purse.



The PepperBlaster is not terrifically expensive. I picked up enough to equip my wife, my three kids, my mom and my car. Check local laws for legality in your particular area. For certain defensive applications against both two- and four-legged predators, the PepperBlaster is a great alternative to a firearm.