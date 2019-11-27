A butt-forward cant allows for the effective concealment of large handguns while its open-muzzle design allows the gun to breathe, preventing moisture and giving unwanted debris a place to exit the holster body. Punched belt loops accommodate belts up to 1 3/4".



The Galco Combat Master is available for right- and left-handed shooters in both black and tan and fits guns from more than two dozen manufacturers; MSRP is $97.



Whether you prefer IWB or OWB for your GLOCK 43X/48, Galco has your everyday carry needs covered with the proven designs of the Paragon and Combat Master holsters.





For more info: www.galcogunleather.com



