Gear Spotlight: Everyday Carry Accessories

Blue Force Gear Double Pistol Belt Pouch
A magazine carrier is a magazine carrier, right? Nope. The Pistol Belt Pouches from Blue Force Gear, available in single and double configurations, brings flexibility to a new level.
The pouches are soft, made from a material called ULTRAcomp. Think elastic, but orders of magnitude tougher. The inherent flex in the material allows one-size-fits-everything use for single- or double-stack magazines, or anything else. There is no “memory effect,” so you can carry something thin one day and thick the next without loss of tension. I like the Double Pistol Pouch model because it offers the flexibility to carry other items like a flashlight, multi-tool or even car keys.
