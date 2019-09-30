56 Years Young

From Reader

Just a quick note to mention how much I enjoy American Handgunner and the videos you put out from time to time. I came across one video that dispelled my fears of reloading.



For years, I read and was told about all the things that can go wrong when reloading and how careful you have to be that I was scared out of even trying. But then I came across a video of you using the Lee Loader and you showed how easy it was and how "not" scary it can be. I purchased one from Midway USA and started reloading for my Ruger Blackhawk — what a thrill! I have tightened my groups and there is a real sense of satisfaction in making your own ammo, testing it and tweaking it.



It took me 56 years to get up the nerve to reload and I have you to thank for it!



I hope you keep up the great work you do in Handgunner. Don't stop making those informational videos!



—Scott D. (via email)