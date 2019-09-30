56 Years Young
Dispelling the Fears of Reloading
They say you can't teach an old dog new tricks. Fortunately for us old hounds, reloading is far from a new trick. The first Lee Loader for shotshells was invented in 1958, followed by pistol and rifle loaders in the early '60s. In fact, I still have the one I purchased when I was just 15—and that was over 45 years ago!
I recently received this nice email from a reader and thought it worth sharing. If you've been hesitant to start reloading, hopefully this will encourage you to prove the old adage wrong!
From Reader
Just a quick note to mention how much I enjoy American Handgunner and the videos you put out from time to time. I came across one video that dispelled my fears of reloading.
For years, I read and was told about all the things that can go wrong when reloading and how careful you have to be that I was scared out of even trying. But then I came across a video of you using the Lee Loader and you showed how easy it was and how "not" scary it can be. I purchased one from Midway USA and started reloading for my Ruger Blackhawk — what a thrill! I have tightened my groups and there is a real sense of satisfaction in making your own ammo, testing it and tweaking it.
It took me 56 years to get up the nerve to reload and I have you to thank for it!
I hope you keep up the great work you do in Handgunner. Don't stop making those informational videos!
—Scott D. (via email)
From Roy
Scott,
What a great note to get! I appreciate you taking the time to write and share that you're reloading. It's been a number of years since I made that video and I'd like to make another using a simple single stage press. Now that you're addicted, that's your next reloading adventure!
From one old reloader to another, please feel free to drop me a note anytime if you have any questions I might be able to help with.
—Roy Huntington, Editor
Do you reload?
Send us your reloading-related question and it may appear here or in an issue of American Handgunner!
