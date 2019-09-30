56 Years Young

Enter to win Bravo Company 1911 BCMGUNFIGHTER Prize Package!

Dispelling the Fears of Reloading
Written By Roy Huntington
They say you can't teach an old dog new tricks. Fortunately for us old hounds, reloading is far from a new trick. The first Lee Loader for shotshells was invented in 1958, followed by pistol and rifle loaders in the early '60s. In fact, I still have the one I purchased when I was just 15—and that was over 45 years ago!

I recently received this nice email from a reader and thought it worth sharing. If you've been hesitant to start reloading, hopefully this will encourage you to prove the old adage wrong!

From Reader

Just a quick note to mention how much I enjoy American Handgunner and the videos you put out from time to time. I came across one video that dispelled my fears of reloading.

For years, I read and was told about all the things that can go wrong when reloading and how careful you have to be that I was scared out of even trying. But then I came across a video of you using the Lee Loader and you showed how easy it was and how "not" scary it can be. I purchased one from Midway USA and started reloading for my Ruger Blackhawk — what a thrill! I have tightened my groups and there is a real sense of satisfaction in making your own ammo, testing it and tweaking it.

It took me 56 years to get up the nerve to reload and I have you to thank for it!

I hope you keep up the great work you do in Handgunner. Don't stop making those informational videos!

—Scott D. (via email)



[Editor's note: Watch more informational, how-to and new product videos here.]

From Roy

Scott,

What a great note to get! I appreciate you taking the time to write and share that you're reloading. It's been a number of years since I made that video and I'd like to make another using a simple single stage press. Now that you're addicted, that's your next reloading adventure!

From one old reloader to another, please feel free to drop me a note anytime if you have any questions I might be able to help with.

—Roy Huntington, Editor

Do you reload?

Send us your reloading-related question and it may appear here or in an issue of American Handgunner!

Email: [email protected]

