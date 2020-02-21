SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan Gottlieb asserted in a prepared statement, “ISP processing of FOID and concealed carry applications has slowed to a crawl, allowing paperwork to languish. That’s not just poor performance, it’s pathetic.”



The 16-page complaint puts it bluntly: “The effect of this has been a systematic slowdown and sometimes halt of processing of applications and appeals of the FOID Card Act and FCCA. Applicants and appellants spend days on the phone attempting to reach someone at the ISP with no success. In the unlikely event that a person answers, the applicant/appellant is usually told only that their case is under review.”



What better way of preventing or discouraging citizens from exercising their Second Amendment rights than dragging your bureaucratic feet in the issuance of necessary documents and/or licenses to possess and carry firearms. Of course, many argue the only real gun law is the Second Amendment, but over the years, state governments not just in Illinois have adopted laws and regulations that erode what the Second Amendment is supposed to do.



About 2.3 million Illinois residents have FOID cards. Tens of thousands of those citizens have CCLs.



SAF and ISRA hope the lawsuit forces the state to reimburse ISP for the “borrowed” money, thus compelling the State Police to speed things up. It will also send a signal to other agencies in other states to not try this money scheme.



