Associated Case Gets Support
The SAF/ISRA federal lawsuit isn’t the only action challenging anti-gun-rights officials in Illinois.
There’s an appeal in the challenge of the Illinois Firearm Concealed Carry Act that recently received some heavy-duty support. This case also involves SAF and ISRA, along with Illinois Carry and nine individual citizens, all hoping to force Illinois to issue CCLs to non-residents, allowing visitors to Illinois to carry for personal protection.
The attorneys general from 18 states filed an amicus (“Friend of the Court”) brief with the U.S. Supreme Court, where this case was sent in October, hoping for high court review. It’s no small accomplishment getting state attorneys general to join in support of any legal action, especially one involving gun rights.
https://www.saf.org/saf-challenge-to-ill-non-resident-ccw-prohibition-gets-backing-from-state-ags/