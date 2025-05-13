Guncrank Diaries

Youth is wasted on the young. That’s not an original aphorism. Our society and culture revere youth and vitality. However, from my perspective as a card-carrying old guy, young people are just too blasted stupid.

It really is a wonder any of us survived. We eat things, do things, and inculcate deleterious lifelong habits like there’s just no tomorrow. Then we wake up one day, realize that there is actually a tomorrow, and it has arrived. There are countless practical examples.

I’m 59 years old. My nominal life expectancy is 84.5 years. The current overall life expectancy is 77.43 years. Mine is longer because I was fortunate enough to have already survived my stupid years. However, that’s not for lack of trying.

I do so miss many aspects of youth. I recall with fondness the capacity to plop down onto the floor onto my knees and then jump right back up again. Were I to try that now, I would likely just flop like a beached catfish about until I starved to death. I also mourn the passing of deep, long sleep. Weaponizing a wicked case of insomnia is what has allowed me to become such a prolific writer. Above it all, however, I think I most miss being able to eat anything I want.

I’ve always been kind of skinny. However, when I was a kid, I didn’t have to work at it. Nowadays, it is a daily chore not to get fat. I have to tap the brakes with every meal lest that infernal scale notify me of my imminent mortal demise. I simply no longer get to eat what I want.

I recall back in the day riding my bike down Anderson Boulevard to the city baseball fields. I made $1.50 cutting the family yard every other week. Most of that went to plastic models, glue, and paint. However, if ever I had anything left over, I would hit the concession stand to sample their lethal wares. One of my perennial favorites was Pixie Stix.

You remember this vile stuff. It was basically a long plastic tube filled with granulated sugar. There was a little artificial flavor sprinkled in so they wouldn’t have to advertise it as “Big Honkin’ Tube-o-Diabetes.” I would get the attendant to snip the top and then upend that ghastly garbage in a veritable fit of sugar-fueled bliss. Were I to do that today, my pancreas might quite literally explode.

There were lots of hyper-sugary candies back then. That, coupled with the fact that we never walk anyplace anymore, is why one-tenth of the adult American population has diabetes today. Fifty percent of all African-American kids born after the year 2000 will have diabetes. Yeah, in case you’re wondering, we’re all pretty much screwed. It all started with stuff like Pixie Stix.

Another perennial Halloween favorite was Smarties. These adorable little pressed sugar pellets came in a variety of flavors all randomly wrapped in stacks of cellophane. It turns out that there’s a pretty neat story behind Smarties candies.