From the 1969 John Wayne film “True Grit,” the GUNS Magazine design features the Duke’s famous quote about courage and the legendary original Colt Python, which Wayne later wielded in the 1974 police drama, “McQ.” With the current state of our country and world, there’s never been a better time to saddle up than right now!
Marred by social protests, anti-police sentiment and media double standards, American COP is back on the beat to combat all of the above, pairing a call to “Defund the Mainstream Media” with a strong visual in support of law enforcement. Show you ‘Back the Blue’ with this design on your back.
GUNS Magazine & American COP Apparel Now Available
From Nine Line Apparel
Few products can make a statement like clothing — and we’re not talking about fedoras, skinny jeans or neon colors. We’re talking about apparel that support causes you feel passionate about and can wear proudly!
For a limited time only, GUNS Magazine and recently relaunched American COP are offering tanks, t-shirts, long sleeves and hoodies from Nine Line Apparel featuring original designs in various colors on soft, American-made materials.
GUNS Magazine and American COP apparel is available until Nov. 23, 2020. Place your order today and receive your apparel in time for the holidays. They also make great gifts for gun-toting, Second Amendment-supporting, pro-law enforcement friends and family members. Plus — send us a photo of you in your shirt and we’ll send you a free digital gift!
Get your apparel at the links below: