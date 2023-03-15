House of Defensive Horrors

In facing today’s challenges of increased crime, movements to defund police, border crisis and other events directly impacting community safety, it is incumbent upon concerned citizens of a free republic to remain informed and prepared. Carrying a firearm for personal defense should most certainly be part of any protection plan. However, what might be alternative solutions for those very realistic conditions where you cannot go to guns?

There are situations where a gun is not the lifesaving tool of choice to solve the tactical problem.

One is you can’t bring a gun. Government buildings, courthouses, airports, schools, hospitals, posted places of business, worship and the like are locations where you are not allowed to carry.

Another is a no-shoot situation. You may end up in a real-world scenario where you can’t get to your gun in time or make the shot. Consider an immediate edged-weapon attack from less than arm’s-length distance. You have less than a one-second response time to clear your cover garment, ensure your backstop and try to stop the threat. Or maybe you can get your hand on your concealed holstered pistol, but there’s no clear shot. Now what?

Exigent circumstances may dictate yet a third situation where you may be standing in the shower or in your kitchen without anything strapped to your body or within arm’s reach.

Regardless of situation or condition, you still need a solution to the problem. If it’s not a firearm, then what is the next best use-of-force option? Weapons of opportunity.