How the 2A Community Beat Biden

Key Holdouts Hurt

The U.S. Senate is in a strange dilemma. The split is 50-50 Democrats and Republicans, as the independents caucus with the Democrats.

The Senate Judiciary Committee also has an even split, 11-11, with Dick Durbin chairing and Chuck Grassley the ranking Republican member. When the committee held a confirmation hearing for Chipman, he hurt himself by acknowledging he favors a ban on so-called “assault rifles,” but he was unable to really define what they are. The New York Post ripped into Chipman’s weak answer when grilled by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark) about the definition.

“Senator,” Chipman stated, “an assault weapon would be, in the context of the question you asked, what Congress defines it as.”

He ultimately contended the ATF defines an “assault rifle” as “any semi-automatic rifle capable of accepting a detachable magazine above the caliber of .22, which would include a .223, which is, you know largely the AR-15 round,” as quoted by the Post.

A handful of Democrats and one Independent—Sen. Angus King of Maine—declined to take a position on Chipman. At the same time, all 50 Republicans in the Senate stood firm against the nomination. Almost hilariously, other Democrats and gun control advocates complained about Republicans in lockstep. They never complain when Democrats do the same on other issues.

In the weeks following Chipman’s hearing, stories surfaced alleging Chipman made some remarks about black ATF agents in Detroit scoring high on an assessment test. Credit goes to journalist Stephen Gutowski at The Reload for digging that story out. The report said a Justice Department official “confirmed Chipman had accused an agent of cheating on an assessment.” The allegation resulted in an investigation, but DOJ “did not release a copy of the report.”

The official told The Reload, “any allegations of bias against David Chipman are false and the two times he was the subject of a workplace complaint over a 25-year career at the ATF, the claims were thoroughly investigated and found to be meritless.”

By that time, the Judiciary Committee had deadlocked on the vote to send Chipman’s nomination to the Senate floor. The nomination gathered dust.

In the aftermath, CCRKBA’s Gottlieb had this to say: “Today’s party-line vote in the Senate Judiciary Committee on David Chipman’s nomination to head the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives underscores the toxicity of his choice by Joe Biden to head the agency. His extremist views on gun ownership, combined with his background as a gun control advocate for the gun prohibition lobby should automatically disqualify him for the position he seeks. CCRKBA will continue to encourage our members and supporters, and millions of honest gun owners to keep contacting their Senate members and urge a ‘No’ vote on his confirmation when it goes before the full Senate.”

It obviously worked. The vote never went to the full Senate.

While chatting on air with Mark Walters, host of “Armed America Radio,” I told the audience in August, “If (Senate Majority Leader) Chuck Schumer had the votes, Chipman would have already been confirmed.” It was clear from the outset that the Democrats were not all on board with the nomination, so it gathered dust over in Judiciary. The 50-50 split in the Judiciary vote (11 for, 11 against along party lines) would have required some procedural thing to happen on Senate floor to get it out of committee. When that didn’t happen, it was clear the Democrats were coming up short.

In the end, holding out were Democrat Senators Joe Manchin (W.VA), Jon Tester (Montana) and Kyrsten Sinema (Arizona) and King. Without their votes, there would be no tie, which could be broken by anti-gun Vice President Kamala Harris.

