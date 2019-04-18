The judge, a George W. Bush appointee, ruled that the California ban on large capacity ammunition magazines carrying more than 10 rounds is unconstitutional. In the process, Judge Benitez verbally demolished gun control in the Golden State, delivering such gems as this, on Page 7:



“Few would say that a 100 or 50-round rifle magazine in the hands of a murderer is a good idea. Yet, the ‘solution’ for preventing a mass shooting exacts a high toll on the everyday freedom of ordinary law-abiding citizens. Many individual robberies, rapes, and shootings are not prevented by the State. Unless a law-abiding individual has a firearm for his or her own defense, the police typically arrive after it is too late. With rigor mortis setting in, they mark and bag the evidence, interview bystanders, and draw a chalk outline on the ground. But the victim, nevertheless, is dead, or raped, or robbed, or traumatized.”



Seven pages later, the veteran jurist took another swing not only at the state’s gun control laws, but at the mentality that must have guided those statutes into the state penal code.



“Today, self-protection is most important. In the future, the common defense may once again be most important. Constitutional rights stand through time holding fast through the ebb and flow of current controversy. Needing a solution to a current law enforcement difficulty cannot be justification for ignoring the Bill of Rights as bad policy. Bad political ideas cannot be stopped by criminalizing bad political speech. Crime waves cannot be broken with warrantless searches and unreasonable seizures. Neither can the government response to a few mad men with guns and ammunition be a law that turns millions of responsible, law-abiding people trying to protect themselves into criminals. Yet, this is the effect of California’s large-capacity magazine law.”



That groan you hear is coming from Sacramento, where California state lawmakers have made life miserable for the millions of lawful gun owners. This case has all the earmarks of a Supreme Court review. Stay tuned.

