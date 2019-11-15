For the seventh straight year the number of crimes in the state have dropped, according to data from the Maine Department of Public Safety. Since 2009, according to the Daily News, crime overall had declined more than 40 percent, except for homicides and simple assaults.



However, before anybody is overcome with angst, the entire state produces fewer homicides in a year than Chicago reports for some weeks. Last year, there were 23 slayings in the whole state, of which 11 involved firearms, according to FBI data.



In 2017, the Pine Tree State saw 23 murders, but that year 12 involved guns. Back in 2016, there were 20 homicides, 11 involving firearms. And in 2015, 16 or 23 people were found to be murdered with firearms, according to the FBI Uniform Crime Report for that year.



Why is this so remarkable? Back on Oct. 15, 2015, Maine became a “constitutional carry” state, where no license or permit is required to openly or conceal carry a firearm. But this runs contrary to predictions from gun prohibitionists — people the late Col. Jeff Cooper said suffer from “hoplophobia” — that more relaxed gun laws would result in blood flowing in the streets.



https://bangordailynews.com/2019/10/23/news/state/crime-in-maine-drops-for-the-seventh-consecutive-year/



