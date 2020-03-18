Real-World Home Defense

Harden Your Home

Before looking at your arsenal, look at your home. Having a cool gun next to you at night isn’t much good if someone is able to quietly walk in on a sunny afternoon. You can’t build an impregnable fortress, but you can make your home difficult to penetrate. I like lots of lighting. One switch should bathe your home and yard in light.

Doors should have good deadbolts; sliding glass doors need a piece of wood in the track to keep the door from opening if the lock is compromised from the outside. Keep your windows closed and locked at night when you’re asleep or not at home. If it’s hot, turn on the AC.

I investigated dozens of entries that started with the suspect climbing in through an open window. Don’t stash keys around outside for access when you’ve misplaced yours. Leave your garage doors closed when you’re at home. This is basic stuff, but most people (including gun owners), ignore the easy fixes.

Never leave a gun unsecured while you’re away. I’ve talked with a few homeowners who faced their own gun upon returning from shopping. Always carry your handgun with you and be mentally prepared to use it upon your return. Look at your home critically before you walk in. Homeowners surprising uninvited people inside their home is more common than you’d think.

There is, of course, a fine line between paranoia and preparedness. Personally, I don’t have a loaded gun stashed in every room, and I don’t wear one around the house. I won’t live like that; if it’s that bad I’ll move.

Plan for what could happen based on your own research. Home-invasion robberies with multiple armed suspects don’t happen that often; when they do, the suspects usually know the victim very well. Stay away from narcotics trafficking, and you’ll probably avoid a frontal assault on your home.

Keeping an accessible handgun or two and being observant will take care of most any situation the average homeowner will be faced with. This is my take based on several hundred investigations I was involved in while working a large city in Southern California. And it’s how I deal with the possibility of an intrusion now.