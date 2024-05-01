Rudy the Drug-Running Robot

If the robot were simply rude, that would be bad enough. What’s worse, however, is that the robot is also apparently a pacifist. While I worked at the hospital, Rudy got ‘jacked. Apparently, he didn’t show up for work, and somebody found him on his side with his belly pried open and devoid of drugs. With any luck, the perpetrators just made off with a boatload of stool softeners.

I could just imagine poor Rudy beaten down in some forgotten hallway, flashing weakly and wishing that the Second Amendment applied to machines. Anyway, this obviates the inherent flaws in the hospital’s employing some touchy-feely, wiener robot. If this was Willsworld (it isn’t) and I was in charge (I’m not), we would have used a very different sort of robot, a military surplus robot with a healthy array of defensive weaponry that would command some real respect.

In place of the pastoral R2-D2-sort of machine the hospital chose, the drug-running robot in Will’s hospital would look more like the Terminator (the cool silver endoskeleton Terminator with the red eyes and no skin, not Arnold Schwarzenegger). Instead of some pansy name like Rudy, my robot would have “DopeSlinger 2000” or something similar stenciled across his expansive titanium chest. In place of his current androgynous voice, my robot would employ sound cuts recorded by James Earl Jones. Where Rudy meekly requests that you, “Please step aside,” my robot would say, in Mr. Jones’ commanding baritone, “No, I am your father.”

I’m just kidding. He wouldn’t say that. He’d say something like, “Step aside, human, or I’ll discharge 50,000 volts through your hall-blocking butt.” (Though the mental image of the Terminator walking up to some kid in a hospital corridor, menacing red eyes aglow, and saying, “No, I am your father” is pretty comical. Wouldn’t that be great?)

Anyway, the point is that my robot would be infinitely more efficient. People would flee in fear whenever he approached, and nobody would ever even think of ripping him off. Drugs would be delivered more efficiently, and I’d have a ball following him around and watching him scare people. In his free time, we could have the drug robot patrol the stadium parking lot for muggers. We could even have him stalk through the library in search of starving medical students trying to sneak a Snickers bar so they won’t gork from hypoglycemia at midnight on a Saturday. It’s basically a win-win situation.

