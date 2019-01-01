Shotgun To Handgun

That’s All BS

It’s essential to find an instructor who can relate to you. I was lucky enough to come across Rob Leatham’s approach. He’s one of the best competitive pistol shooters in the world. I asked him if it was possible to apply my shotgun fundamentals to pistol.



Rob explained since I’m used to ignoring the bead on my shotgun, I was already “halfway there” to pistol proficiency. After all, the bead isn’t used to sight in on a target. It’s there to make sure the gun is aligned with your eye and you’re looking down the barrel.



“Do you jerk the gun when you shoot your shotgun?” he asked. Of course not. The barrel stays level with the flight path of the target and when I pull the trigger, I keep the movement of the barrel and the slap of the trigger smooth.



“Do the same thing when shooting a pistol,” Rob said. “The first thing an instructor will tell you is focus on the sight, squeeze the trigger, pin the trigger to the rear, release only the trigger and try and relax. That’s all BS. As a rule, the first thing you should learn to do is pull the trigger without moving the gun. You need to be able to fire the gun without altering the attitude and the direction the gun’s pointed and you already do that.



“Think about it. When you shoot your pistol, you’re focused on the front sight and you’re aiming, aiming, aiming and when you pull the trigger you jerk the gun low, so it doesn’t matter if you were aiming to begin with. It’s pointless to focus on aiming, until fire control is in place. Go ahead and jerk the trigger, just don’t jerk the gun. Don’t let the process of aiming interfere with pulling the trigger. You’ve learned how to jerk the trigger without jerking the gun, so use those same fundamentals shooting your pistol.”