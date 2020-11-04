SIG Sauer News

I’ve got a Springfield Armory 1911 TRP chambered in .45 ACP. It’s a high-quality defensive pistol — essentially a production version of the famed Custom Shop FBI HRT 1911. The sights are just peachy, but with age, the Tritium is dimming a bit and my older eyes are in want of a more visible, but still precise, refresh.

Enter Novak’s Sights. I called up the shop and spoke at length with Charlie, who gave me quite the education on handgun sight technology. We elected to outfit the TRP with a combination of a Novak’s LMA rear adjustable and front Mega Dot Yellow. The LMA features generous cutouts around the squared notch for increased visibility and a horizontal Tritium bar under for confusion-free sight alignment in the dark. The bar helps in daylight, too. Novak’s offers the Mega Dot in both orange and other-worldy yellow/green configurations, and in short order, Charlie had me convinced the Tritium-filled yellow in question doesn’t exist naturally in the known universe, so it stands out against most any target background.

Installation was straightforward, so while I could have sent my slide to Novak’s for professional work, I took on the job myself. Removing the front sight was simple. It’s pinned in the center of the dovetail with a small roll pin. The hole in the slide is drilled clear through, so some gentle tapping with a small punch (or appropriately sized old drill bit) punched the pin through the slide until it protruded enough for me to pull it out the bottom. From this point, some light tapping with a tape-covered brass punch on the sight base (not the Tritium housing!) slid it right out. Generally, you want to drive it out in the direction of the ejection port, and this was the case with the TRP.

Adding the new front sight was easier than expected. It slid about 1/3 of the way into place with finger pressure so I didn’t have to remove any material from the bottom of the sight. Good luck there! With some careful tapping using a gunsmith hammer and brass punch, again only on the base of the sight, I got it centered over the frame roll pin hole and inserted a new pin provided by Novak’s. Done.